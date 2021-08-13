Independence Day celebration; ARC children plant saplings

UrduPoint.com

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :As part of Independence Day celebration in befitting manner, a tree plantation drive was launched at Autism Resource Centre (ARC) here on Friday, where children with neuro developmental disorders (Autistic children) planted saplings with an aim to make a greener Pakistan.

Dressed in green shirts, the special children actively participated in the plantation campaign and planted various fruit, flower - bearing saplings within the school premises.

They also sang the national anthem and prayed for the country's prosperity.

"Trees are a part of our natural environment, if we do not take care of the nature, we will face challenges like climate change, global warming and drought like situation," said ARC Director Ghazal Nadeem on the occasion.

He urged the people to come forward and take part in such activities at individual and collective level so that the targets set for the plantation drive launched as per the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan could be achieved.

