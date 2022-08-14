UrduPoint.com

Independence Day Celebration At GCUH

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Independence Day celebration at GCUH

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Keeping its traditions alive, GC University Hyderabad, celebrated the National Independence Day with great zeal and enthusiasm.

The flag hoisting ceremony was performed by Vice Chancellor GCUH Dr. Tayyaba Zarif in the university premises. The national anthem was also played on the occasion.

A large number of faculty, staff members and students were present.

Vice Chancellor said, "Pakistan is our identity and it's a day to fulfill our commitments to the motherland and every one of us should own Pakistan by performing his/her duties honestly." Later on, the university's staff members and faculty paid a visit to the purposed land for new campus and the program there culminated with special prayers, for the peace, solidarity, unity and prosperity of Pakistan.

