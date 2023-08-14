Open Menu

Independence Day Celebration At National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK)

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2023 | 09:04 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) celebrated 76th Independence Day by organizing a grand function here at NESPAK House on Monday. The event began with recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by prayers for national unity and development of the country.

NESPAK's Acting Managing Director Zargham Ishaq Khan started the ceremony by hoisting the national flag while the national anthem echoed in the air.

On the occasion, Acting MD announced NESPAK's record breaking business acquisition in 2023, citing that the company achieved a business of Rs 17 billion, which is 20 percent higher than last year.

He disclosed that one of the newly projects was acquired in Saudi Arabia worth Rs.1.3 billion. It is noteworthy that seven divisions of NESPAK have earned more than Rs one billion, he added.

He assured that the benefit of this development would also be given to the staff in the form of additional salary and bonus. On this occasion, appreciation shields were presented to employees who performed exceptionally well throughout the year. The Acting MD and other officers of the NESPAK also cut the cake to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day.

