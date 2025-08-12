Independence Day Celebration Continues In Various Schools & Collages With Flag Hoisting
Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2025 | 05:10 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Chairman of the District Council Larkana, Ejaz Ahmed Leghari, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Wajahat Ghafoor Mirani, Additional Director of Colleges, Larkana Region, Professor Ejaz Ahmed Jamali, and others hoisted the national flag and also sang the national anthem at Government Boys College Ratodero as part of the celebration of 14th August, Independence Day (Battle for Truth) on Tuesday.
On this occasion, the college lecturers, students, and scouts also chanted slogans of “Long Live Pakistan” and “Long Live Pakistan Army.
” Tributes were paid to those who struggled for independence and those who sacrificed their lives.
Afterwards, the distinguished guests also toured the college, visiting the computer room, committee room, science laboratory, and other sections. On this occasion, Chairman of the Municipal Committee Ratodero, Munir Ahmed Jalbani, and other Pakistan People’s Party leaders and workers were also present with them.
