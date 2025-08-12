Open Menu

Independence Day Celebration Continues In Various Schools & Collages With Flag Hoisting

Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Independence day celebration continues in various Schools & Collages with Flag Hoisting

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Chairman of the District Council Larkana, Ejaz Ahmed Leghari, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Wajahat Ghafoor Mirani, Additional Director of Colleges, Larkana Region, Professor Ejaz Ahmed Jamali, and others hoisted the national flag and also sang the national anthem at Government Boys College Ratodero as part of the celebration of 14th August, Independence Day (Battle for Truth) on Tuesday.

On this occasion, the college lecturers, students, and scouts also chanted slogans of “Long Live Pakistan” and “Long Live Pakistan Army.

” Tributes were paid to those who struggled for independence and those who sacrificed their lives.

Afterwards, the distinguished guests also toured the college, visiting the computer room, committee room, science laboratory, and other sections. On this occasion, Chairman of the Municipal Committee Ratodero, Munir Ahmed Jalbani, and other Pakistan People’s Party leaders and workers were also present with them.

Recent Stories

Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Terr ..

Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Territory on August 13

6 minutes ago
 MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospita ..

MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospitals to enhance national newborn ..

11 minutes ago
 Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board,  Hockey F ..

Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board,  Hockey Federation likely to intensify ..

16 minutes ago
 Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid ..

Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid Beach Terraces’

26 minutes ago
 UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submi ..

UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submits credentials to Ministry of ..

26 minutes ago
 Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Aw ..

Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Award

32 minutes ago
Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth h ..

Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth health, study finds

51 minutes ago
 China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-ye ..

China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-year high in July

56 minutes ago
 Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, ra ..

Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, rains across Pakistan next week

59 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament highlights youth’s pivotal role ..

Arab Parliament highlights youth’s pivotal role in achieving sustainable devel ..

1 hour ago
 ATC orders property confiscation, sentences in May ..

ATC orders property confiscation, sentences in May 9 arson cases

1 hour ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo engaged to Georgina Rodriguez af ..

Cristiano Ronaldo engaged to Georgina Rodriguez after eight years of dating

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan