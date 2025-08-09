Independence Day Celebration Starts At Orakzai
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2025 | 02:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The Independence Day celebrations were formally been inaugurated on Saturday at Government Higher Secondary school Andkhel and Government Higher Secondary School Kalaya under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government “Awami Agenda” Program.
On this occasion, students enthusiastically participated in events including speech competitions, tableaus, quizz and singing national songs.
The events were supervised by the District education Officer Orakzai who highly praised the students’ passion and performance.
Students who excel at the district level would advance to the divisional level competitions.
