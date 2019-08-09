UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Independence Day Celebrations: 7-day Peace Seminar Begins

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 05:13 PM

Independence Day celebrations: 7-day peace seminar begins

In connection with the Independence Day celebrations, a seven-day 'Peace seminar' started at the Multan Tea House, here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) In connection with the Independence Day celebrations, a seven-day 'Peace seminar' started at the Multan Tea House, here on Friday.

Focal person for the ceremonies, MPA Sabeen Gul, said in her inaugural address that peace could be achieved with the help of people from all walks of life including minorities.

MPA Wasif Mazhar Raan said that Pakistanis could not forget their Kashmiris brethren while celebrating their Independence Day.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to highlight the issue at all international fora in line with Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's saying that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan.

MPA Saleem Akhtar Labor said all Pakistanis belonging to different political parties were on the same page as far as maintenance of peace in the country is concerned.

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Mehandar Pal Singh, MPA, said that under the new government, justice and peace would be provided to everyone.

Additional Commissioner General Hamza Salik said that time was ripe we follow the vision of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal.

Philanthropist Zahid Hussain Gerdezi said all Pakistanis should get ready to face difficulties which come in the way of peace.

Educationist Professor Hameed Raza Siddique, Shahid Mahmood Bukhari, Shanktala Devi and Patrick Sarfraz also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Imran Khan Prime Minister Muhammad Ali Jinnah Same Independence All From Government

Recent Stories

UK Real GDP Falls 0.2% in 2nd Quarter of 2019 Amid ..

23 minutes ago

SMTA, ADB host "Istanbul Roadshow" for Contractors ..

23 minutes ago

Sheikh Rashid announces suspending Thar Express se ..

1 second ago

Strict security arrangements planned for Eid-ul-Az ..

3 seconds ago

Traffic police chalk out plan for Eidul Azha

4 seconds ago

Firdous recounts multiple faults of Maryam Safdar ..

5 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.