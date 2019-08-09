Independence Day celebrations: 7-day peace seminar begins

In connection with the Independence Day celebrations, a seven-day 'Peace seminar' started at the Multan Tea House, here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) In connection with the Independence Day celebrations, a seven-day 'Peace seminar' started at the Multan Tea House, here on Friday.

Focal person for the ceremonies, MPA Sabeen Gul, said in her inaugural address that peace could be achieved with the help of people from all walks of life including minorities.

MPA Wasif Mazhar Raan said that Pakistanis could not forget their Kashmiris brethren while celebrating their Independence Day.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to highlight the issue at all international fora in line with Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's saying that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan.

MPA Saleem Akhtar Labor said all Pakistanis belonging to different political parties were on the same page as far as maintenance of peace in the country is concerned.

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Mehandar Pal Singh, MPA, said that under the new government, justice and peace would be provided to everyone.

Additional Commissioner General Hamza Salik said that time was ripe we follow the vision of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal.

Philanthropist Zahid Hussain Gerdezi said all Pakistanis should get ready to face difficulties which come in the way of peace.

Educationist Professor Hameed Raza Siddique, Shahid Mahmood Bukhari, Shanktala Devi and Patrick Sarfraz also spoke on the occasion.