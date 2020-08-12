Independence Day Celebrations

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The Spokesperson of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Professor Taj Muhammad Lashari on Wednesday has announced that the Independence Day of Pakistan will be celebrated in befitting manner on August 14, 2020 at university.

The main event will be held at central lawn of University, where Vice Chancellor (VC), Dr Parveen Shah along with Deans, Chairmen, Sectional Heads and employees will hoist the national flag and national anthem will be played.

The various activities will be the part of celebrations.