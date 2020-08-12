Independence Day-Celebrations

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :As Pakistan's 73rd Independence Day is gaining momentum, enthusiasm and zeal is soaring among people belonging to every walk of life to celebrate the day, especially children are showing their vigor, zeal and traditional enthusiasm to celebrate 14th August, the Independence Day of Pakistan, as the sale of national flags and other items was in full swing in all main bazaars of Larkana city.

"Children are most eager to buy these items," a shopkeeper of a book store in Bunder Road Larkana said.

Apart from official arrangements to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day, people of all age groups are making arrangements on their own by decorating their houses and streets and organizing functions.

A visit to main bookstores in Larkana city showed a great national fervor among the people, who were busy in buying different items to express their enthusiasm for celebrating the Independence Day.

In commercial areas like, Shahi bazaar, Bunder Road, Pakistani Chowk and Jelius Bazaar Larkana, Station Road, shopkeepers have set up special stalls for flags and other items.

Booksellers and shopkeepers told stickers and hand held Pakistani stickers are in most demand.

The bazaars is decorated with national flags where stalls of colorful buntings, Pakistani flag buntings, portraits of Quaid-e-Azam and other national heroes had been set up and badges, caps, balloons and shirts inscribed with "Jashan-e-Azadi Mubarak" were stacked in large numbers.

"However the sale will gain momentum before 14th August," a shopkeeper said.

A public holiday, August 14 reminds us of the sacrifices which were rendered to carve out a separate homeland for Muslims of the sub-continent.

"It is our moral obligation to remind our children of the importance of Independence. We should be grateful to Quaid-e-Azam who struggled for the rights of the Muslims of sub-continent and gave us Pakistan," said a JST Muhammad Imran Qureshi. Talking to this scribe, shopkeeper Wazir Ali Shaikh, Naeem Soomro, Muhammad Ibrahim Qureshi, Imdad Ali Shaikh said people especially children and youth keep visiting from morning to till late evening to buy the item required by them to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day.

They expressed pride that sale of Jashn-e-Azadi items increase every year, which is an indication of rising national fervor among people to celebrate their Independence Day.

Children age 5 to 16 having excitement and enthusiasm rushed to various stalls with their parents to purchase Independence Day items to celebrate August 14 in their respective schools.