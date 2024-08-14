Independence Day celebrations: Art exhibition “Hues of Pakistan” continues to attract visitors

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) An Art exhibition “Hues of Pakistan” featuring a vibrant showcase of creativity in connection with the celebrations of Pakistan's Independence Day, continued at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), attracting a number of visitors.

The main objective of the exhibition was to provide a platform for the youth to display their talent and creativity and to encourage artistic expression and innovation.

The exhibition, highlighting the rich cultural heritage and artistic talents of our nation’s youth, will continue till August 23. The PNCA invited art enthusiasts, media, and the general public to visit the exhibition and joined in celebrating this momentous occasion and the artistic expressions of our talented youth.

The event was inaugurated by Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division, Hasan Nasir Jamy on Monday.

In his remarks, Jamy stated, “It is with great honor that I inaugurate the exhibition, ‘Hues of Pakistan; Art Competition and Exhibition for the Youth,’ organized in connection with the Independence Day of Pakistan by PNCA”.

This significant occasion offers us a unique opportunity to recognize and celebrate our youth's remarkable creativity, while also honoring our beloved nation's rich cultural and historical heritage.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the young participants for their successful contributions to this exhibition. It is my sincere hope that this event serves as a memorable milestone in their artistic journey”, he said.

Director of Visual Arts Division (VAD) at PNCA, Ms. Mariam Ahmed also shared her thoughts, “We had an overwhelming response for this art competition this year, and we received more than 200 artworks from all over Pakistan that are included in this exhibition.

The top ten winners of the art competition were selected by a panel of jury members, and the Chief Guest distributed shields and certificates among the winners.”

The Names of the top ten winners are M. Anwar Khan, Sana Ullah, Hadia Hashmi, Haleema Aziz, Huzaila Zahid, Humna Aslam, Mishal Mahsud, Noor Fatima Qureshi, Saman Aziz Mughal and Syeda Mahrukh. Many senior and emerging artists also participated in this exhibition.