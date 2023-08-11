Independence Day celebrations begin at NCA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :The National College of Arts has arranged a number of activities to celebrate the 76th Independence Day in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad.

According to a press release on Friday, celebrations have already commenced with a plantation event. The Vice Chancellor of NCA, senior faculty, and staff participated in planting saplings. For an exhibition, students have started making artworks, while the NCA archive department is preparing preserved and rare photographs for the exhibition.

In his message, NCA Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Murtaza Jafari said the purpose of the events is to raise awareness among the young generation about the value of our homeland and the sacrifices made by our elders for its independence.

Keeping the tradition alive, a grand flag-hoisting ceremony will take place at NCA on Independence Day followed by prayers and the national anthem. Special badges and flags shall be distributed among the participants after the flag-hoisting ceremony. A musical performance is also part of the final day celebrations.

The ceremony will be attended by senior faculty members and college staff, including Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Murtaza Jafari. In addition to the flag-hoisting, an exhibition showcasing artworks / archive on the theme of the Pakistan Movement will be held at NCA's Zahoor-ul-Akhlaq Gallery. A project of decorating campus walls is also underway which engaged students and staff.