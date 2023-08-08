Independence Day celebrations begin in division

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti to review Jashan-e-Azadi celebration on Tuesday.

The deputy commissioners of four districts and officers of concerned departments participated in the meeting.

According to a handout issued here, the meeting was informed that competitions of essay writing, speech writing and national song had been started among students in colleges and schools in connection with the Independence Day.

After the district, division level competitions would be held on August 13 in which prizes would be distributed among the position holders.

It was told the meeting that competitions were also being held among shopkeepers in four districts to decorate bazaars.

A musical night would be held in collaboration with the district administration and the PHA.

The sports department will also organize various sports competitions at tehsil, district and division level.

On August 14, flag-hoisting ceremonies would be held at the district and tehsilheadquarters.