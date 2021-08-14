Independence Day celebrations begin in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The celebrations of Independence on Saturday began with traditional zeal and fervour across the city as change of guard ceremony was held at the Mazaar-i-Quaid.

Special prayers were offered in the mosques for the progress, prosperity and solidarity of the country.

An impressive change of the guards ceremony was held at the mausoleum of founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

A smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Navy assumed the ceremonial guards' duty.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail visited Mazaar-i-Quaid along with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and laid wreath and offered fateha.

Special programmes are being organized in the metropolis to celebrate the Independence Day in a befitting manner.

Print media brought out special supplements while electronic channels and radio stations are airing special programmes highlighting various aspects of the day.

Flag hoisting ceremonies are being held at public and private offices across the city and other special programmes are also scheduled to observe the Independence Day.