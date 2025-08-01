Open Menu

Independence Day Celebrations Begin In Lodhran

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Independence day celebrations begin in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir inaugurated the district-level Independence Day (I-Day) celebrations by hoisting the national flag at a solemn ceremony held at the District Council greenbelt.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Asad Ali, Assistant Commissioner Iram Shehzadi, along with local dignitaries, political leaders, and senior officers from various departments were present.

A large number of citizens from different walks of life, including social workers, community leaders, and government officials, attended the ceremony. The national anthem was played as the flag was raised, and a smart salute was presented.

A special prayer was also offered for the peace, progress, and stability of Pakistan.

DC Dr. Lubna Nazir, directed all departments to ensure their full involvement in the Independence day ceremonies.

DC paid tribute to Pak Army on their courage and bravery on historic victory in the battle for truth (Marka-e-Haq). She added that the tremendous victory in Marka-e-Haq would be celebrated with zeal and patriotism this year.

As part of the I-day celebrations, Dr. Nazir also planted a sapling under tree plantation campaign.

