Open Menu

Independence Day Celebrations Begins Across Country With Traditional Zeal

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Independence Day celebrations begins across country with traditional zeal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) The celebrations of 77th Independence Day were commenced across the country on Wednesday with traditional zeal and enthusiasm through a number of events to highlight the sacrifices of our national heroes and forefathers who rendered supreme sacrifices in their unwavering pursuit of freedom and self-determination. 

The day started with a long held tradition of 31-guns salute at the Federal capital and 21-gun salute at the provincial capitals.

At dawn, special prayers were also offered in mosques across the country, invoking peace, solidarity, and prosperity for Pakistan.

Flag-raising ceremonies were also held at the federal capital and all provincial capitals, divisional and district levels. The guard change ceremonies were also held at Mazar-e-Quaid and Mazar-e-Iqbal.

The important personalities including the President and the Prime Minister have issued special messages on this occasion.

State broadcasters Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television are dedicating their programmes to commemorating the heroes of the Pakistan Movement.

These broadcasts will pay tribute to the extraordinary contributions of those who played pivotal roles in the creation of Pakistan.

Across cities, vibrant displays of national pride were evident while roadside stalls offered flags, badges, stickers, and clothing, catering to the festive needs of both adults and children.

Public buildings were adorned with national flags and illuminated with colorful lights, enhancing the celebratory atmosphere.

August 14 is celebrated with great funfair as an official national holiday in Pakistan.

The patriotic people of Pakistan pay homage to their national benefactors by hoisting their national flag in the air.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Independence All PTV

Recent Stories

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

10 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

10 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

10 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

10 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

10 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

10 hours ago
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

11 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

11 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

11 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

11 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in ..

PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..

11 hours ago
 CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan