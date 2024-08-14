Independence Day Celebrations Begins Across Country With Traditional Zeal
Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) The celebrations of 77th Independence Day were commenced across the country on Wednesday with traditional zeal and enthusiasm through a number of events to highlight the sacrifices of our national heroes and forefathers who rendered supreme sacrifices in their unwavering pursuit of freedom and self-determination.
The day started with a long held tradition of 31-guns salute at the Federal capital and 21-gun salute at the provincial capitals.
At dawn, special prayers were also offered in mosques across the country, invoking peace, solidarity, and prosperity for Pakistan.
Flag-raising ceremonies were also held at the federal capital and all provincial capitals, divisional and district levels. The guard change ceremonies were also held at Mazar-e-Quaid and Mazar-e-Iqbal.
The important personalities including the President and the Prime Minister have issued special messages on this occasion.
State broadcasters Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television are dedicating their programmes to commemorating the heroes of the Pakistan Movement.
These broadcasts will pay tribute to the extraordinary contributions of those who played pivotal roles in the creation of Pakistan.
Across cities, vibrant displays of national pride were evident while roadside stalls offered flags, badges, stickers, and clothing, catering to the festive needs of both adults and children.
Public buildings were adorned with national flags and illuminated with colorful lights, enhancing the celebratory atmosphere.
August 14 is celebrated with great funfair as an official national holiday in Pakistan.
The patriotic people of Pakistan pay homage to their national benefactors by hoisting their national flag in the air.
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over one million tourists flocked to Tharparkar in 15 days7 hours ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves land allotment for Solar Parks in Karachi, Jamshoro: Sharjeel8 hours ago
-
Suspected monkeypox first case reported in Mardan8 hours ago
-
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st10 hours ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest10 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production10 hours ago
-
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in upper parts till Aug 2010 hours ago
-
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children10 hours ago
-
PMDC to issue digital license certificates11 hours ago
-
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC11 hours ago
-
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"11 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab river areas11 hours ago