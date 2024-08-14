Independence Day celebrations begins across country with traditional zeal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) The celebrations of 77th Independence Day were commenced across the country on Wednesday with traditional zeal and enthusiasm through a number of events to highlight the sacrifices of our national heroes and forefathers who rendered supreme sacrifices in their unwavering pursuit of freedom and self-determination.

The day started with a long held tradition of 31-guns salute at the Federal capital and 21-gun salute at the provincial capitals.

At dawn, special prayers were also offered in mosques across the country, invoking peace, solidarity, and prosperity for Pakistan.

Flag-raising ceremonies were also held at the federal capital and all provincial capitals, divisional and district levels. The guard change ceremonies were also held at Mazar-e-Quaid and Mazar-e-Iqbal.

The important personalities including the President and the Prime Minister have issued special messages on this occasion.

State broadcasters Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television are dedicating their programmes to commemorating the heroes of the Pakistan Movement.

These broadcasts will pay tribute to the extraordinary contributions of those who played pivotal roles in the creation of Pakistan.

Across cities, vibrant displays of national pride were evident while roadside stalls offered flags, badges, stickers, and clothing, catering to the festive needs of both adults and children.

Public buildings were adorned with national flags and illuminated with colorful lights, enhancing the celebratory atmosphere.

August 14 is celebrated with great funfair as an official national holiday in Pakistan.

The patriotic people of Pakistan pay homage to their national benefactors by hoisting their national flag in the air.