Open Menu

Independence Day Celebrations: CJP Faez Isa Donates 31680sq Ft Land For Public For Environmental Centre

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2024 | 10:20 PM

Independence day celebrations: CJP Faez Isa donates 31680sq ft land for public for Environmental Centre

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa and his family has announced to celebrate the 77th Independence Day of Pakistan by gifting 31,680 square feet of land from his ancestral property to Balochistan government for establishment of an Environmental Centre

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa and his family has announced to celebrate the 77th Independence Day of Pakistan by gifting 31,680 square feet of land from his ancestral property to Balochistan government for establishment of an Environmental Centre.

A letter, duly signed by the chief justice of Pakistan and his family member Qazi Azmat Isa, reads as "We own land measuring 31,680 square feet which lies adjacent to the Quaid-e-Azam's Residency in Ziarat ('the Land) which we want to donate free of charge for public purpose and use as an environmental centre, which would sensitize people to the uniqueness of the Juniper forest, impart learning and the principles of environmental conservation."

It may be recalled that Chief Secretary Balochistan, through a letter written to the provincial revenue authorities, had sought land adjacent to the Quaid-e-Azam’s residency for setting up of the environmental center.

In response to public interest, and part of Independence Day celebrations, CJP announced to donate the ancestral land.

“Pakistan is approaching 77 years of Independence and, if the government agrees, we would want this gift for the people to take effect on the auspicious day of 14 August 2024,” the letter read.

The letter further declares that the Land shall only be used for the said public purpose in perpetuity. The Government of Balochistan (the Licensee) is licensed to undertake the stated public purpose on the Land, which has been handed over to the Licensee.

It may be mentioned here the copies of the letter, have also been dispatched to the president, prime minister, governor and Chief minister of Balochistan.

APP/ask.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Balochistan Prime Minister Governor Independence Ziarat May August Family From Government

Recent Stories

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before ..

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC

1 hour ago
 LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missin ..

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial

2 hours ago
 Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

6 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

15 hours ago
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

15 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

15 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

16 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

16 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

16 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan