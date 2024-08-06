- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Independence day celebrations: CJP Faez Isa donates 31680sq ft land for public for Environmental Cen ..
Independence Day Celebrations: CJP Faez Isa Donates 31680sq Ft Land For Public For Environmental Centre
Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2024 | 10:20 PM
Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa and his family has announced to celebrate the 77th Independence Day of Pakistan by gifting 31,680 square feet of land from his ancestral property to Balochistan government for establishment of an Environmental Centre
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa and his family has announced to celebrate the 77th Independence Day of Pakistan by gifting 31,680 square feet of land from his ancestral property to Balochistan government for establishment of an Environmental Centre.
A letter, duly signed by the chief justice of Pakistan and his family member Qazi Azmat Isa, reads as "We own land measuring 31,680 square feet which lies adjacent to the Quaid-e-Azam's Residency in Ziarat ('the Land) which we want to donate free of charge for public purpose and use as an environmental centre, which would sensitize people to the uniqueness of the Juniper forest, impart learning and the principles of environmental conservation."
It may be recalled that Chief Secretary Balochistan, through a letter written to the provincial revenue authorities, had sought land adjacent to the Quaid-e-Azam’s residency for setting up of the environmental center.
In response to public interest, and part of Independence Day celebrations, CJP announced to donate the ancestral land.
“Pakistan is approaching 77 years of Independence and, if the government agrees, we would want this gift for the people to take effect on the auspicious day of 14 August 2024,” the letter read.
The letter further declares that the Land shall only be used for the said public purpose in perpetuity. The Government of Balochistan (the Licensee) is licensed to undertake the stated public purpose on the Land, which has been handed over to the Licensee.
It may be mentioned here the copies of the letter, have also been dispatched to the president, prime minister, governor and Chief minister of Balochistan.
APP/ask.
Recent Stories
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Alhamra achieves milestone with international exhibition in Qatar9 minutes ago
-
PM kicks off monsoon tree plantation drive19 minutes ago
-
Two children drown in rain drains39 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi approves grant of 200-acres for Zoo, Safari park project in Islamabad59 minutes ago
-
Woman electrocuted1 hour ago
-
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC1 hour ago
-
D.C Larkana directors departments to solve BF of employee's cases2 hours ago
-
PFA Sheikhupura cracks down on unhygienic food2 hours ago
-
Police officials appreciated2 hours ago
-
Bilawal briefed on Sukkur's development Projects & dewatering efforts2 hours ago
-
Driver dies after trailer collided with divider2 hours ago
-
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial2 hours ago