Independence day celebrations: CJP Faez Isa donates 31680sq ft land for public for Environmental Centre

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa and his family has announced to celebrate the 77th Independence Day of Pakistan by gifting 31,680 square feet of land from his ancestral property to Balochistan government for establishment of an Environmental Centre.

A letter, duly signed by the chief justice of Pakistan and his family member Qazi Azmat Isa, reads as "We own land measuring 31,680 square feet which lies adjacent to the Quaid-e-Azam's Residency in Ziarat ('the Land) which we want to donate free of charge for public purpose and use as an environmental centre, which would sensitize people to the uniqueness of the Juniper forest, impart learning and the principles of environmental conservation."

It may be recalled that Chief Secretary Balochistan, through a letter written to the provincial revenue authorities, had sought land adjacent to the Quaid-e-Azam’s residency for setting up of the environmental center.

In response to public interest, and part of Independence Day celebrations, CJP announced to donate the ancestral land.

“Pakistan is approaching 77 years of Independence and, if the government agrees, we would want this gift for the people to take effect on the auspicious day of 14 August 2024,” the letter read.

The letter further declares that the Land shall only be used for the said public purpose in perpetuity. The Government of Balochistan (the Licensee) is licensed to undertake the stated public purpose on the Land, which has been handed over to the Licensee.

It may be mentioned here the copies of the letter, have also been dispatched to the president, prime minister, governor and Chief minister of Balochistan.

