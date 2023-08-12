Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2023 | 09:06 PM

LARKANA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :As the Pakistan's 76th Independence Day is nearing the momentum, the people belonging to every walk of life, especially children are showing their vigor, zeal and traditional enthusiasm to celebrate the Independence Day, as the sale of national flags and other items is underway in full swing in all main bazaars of the Larkana city.

A good number of stalls have been established at various locations of the District. Stalls and shops are loaded with Pakistani flags, T-shirts with trousers, bangles, badges, wrist bands, caps, face masks, glasses, balloons, glasses, CDs of national songs, etc. People and children are thronged to bazars and make-shift shops to purchase national flags, badges, buntings and lights to illuminate their houses and buildings to show patriotism for country.

In commercial areas like, Shahi bazaar, Bunder Road, Pakistani Chowk and Jelius Bazaar Larkana, Station Road, Jinnah Bagh Chowk, shopkeepers have set up special stalls for flags and other items.

Booksellers and shopkeepers say stickers and hand held Pakistani stickers are in most demand.

The bazaars is decorated with national flags where stalls of colorful buntings, Pakistani flag buntings, portraits of Quaid-e-Azam and other national heroes had been set up and badges, caps, balloons and shirts inscribed with "Jashan-e-Azadi Mubarak" were stacked in large numbers.

"However the sale will gain momentum before 14th August," a shopkeeper Ghulam Nabi Mangnejo said.

A public holiday, August 14 reminds every one of the sacrifices which were rendered to carve out a separate homeland for Muslims of the sub-continent.

"It is our moral obligation to remind our children of the importance of Independence. We should be grateful to Quaid-e-Azam who struggled for the rights of the Muslims of sub-continent and gave us Pakistan," said a high school teacher Muhammad Imran Qureshi. Talking to this scribe, shopkeeper Moulani Illayas Solangi, Farooq Shah, Muhammad Aameer Qureshi, Imdad Ali Shaikh said people especially children and youth keep visiting from morning to till late evening to buy the item required by them to celebrate the 76th Independence Day.

They expressed pride that sale of Jashn-e-Azadi items increase every year, which is an indication of rising national fervor among people to celebrate their Independence Day.

They said people of all age visit the stalls and shops, as persons even in 18s to 40s buy national flags to hoist on their cycles, motorcycles, cars, jeeps, offices and houses and children mostly buy badges, shirts, caps etc.

