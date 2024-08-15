Open Menu

Independence Day Celebrations Continues With National Enthusiasm: ACS

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Independence Day celebrations continues with national enthusiasm: ACS

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rubbani said on Thursday that the celebrations continued across South Punjab with national enthusiasm to mark Independence Day.

Attending musical night organized by Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) in connection with Independence Day celebrations, the additional chief secretary said that Independence Day celebrations continued in which a large number of citizens were participating. He said that the musical night was organized by the PHA to provide recreation to citizens to celebrate Independence Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General PHA Asif Rauf Khan said that PHA always celebrated Independence Day by providing recreational activities to masses. He said that maximum tree plantation has been made on Independence Day while musical night has been organized for masses. He said that all parks and intersections have been decorated while saplings have also been distributed among citizens to mark Independence Day.

