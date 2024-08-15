Independence Day Celebrations Continues With National Enthusiasm: ACS
Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 04:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rubbani said on Thursday that the celebrations continued across South Punjab with national enthusiasm to mark Independence Day.
Attending musical night organized by Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) in connection with Independence Day celebrations, the additional chief secretary said that Independence Day celebrations continued in which a large number of citizens were participating. He said that the musical night was organized by the PHA to provide recreation to citizens to celebrate Independence Day.
Speaking on the occasion, Director General PHA Asif Rauf Khan said that PHA always celebrated Independence Day by providing recreational activities to masses. He said that maximum tree plantation has been made on Independence Day while musical night has been organized for masses. He said that all parks and intersections have been decorated while saplings have also been distributed among citizens to mark Independence Day.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Foreign tourists are safe in flood-hit Astore: NDMA tells PM1 hour ago
-
Over one million tourists flocked to Tharparkar in 15 days9 hours ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves land allotment for Solar Parks in Karachi, Jamshoro: Sharjeel10 hours ago
-
Suspected monkeypox first case reported in Mardan10 hours ago
-
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st12 hours ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest12 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production12 hours ago
-
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in upper parts till Aug 2012 hours ago
-
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children12 hours ago
-
PMDC to issue digital license certificates13 hours ago
-
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC13 hours ago
-
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"13 hours ago