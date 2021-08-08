Independence day celebrations; E shopping sites, brand shops attract customers

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :As Independence day approaching fast, enthusiastically people from all ages have made their way to various brand shops, roadside vendors and e-shopping sites to shop their favorite tri-colored themed clothes to celebrate upcoming festival.

Apart from flags, buntings, badges, posters, hats and wigs, specially designed clothes have managed to attract the masses largely where women and children alike are really excited to see attractive clothes, all cover in the national colors of Green and White.

E-shopping site retailer's claimed that ahead of I-D celebration, several E-websites are cashing in on the Independence Day and offering exclusive sales and discounts to attract their customers.

An online customer while speaking to a private news channel commented that in Covid-related current situation, technology has made shopping easy.

"I have recently placed a big online order for me and my family members in which tri-colored dresses were selected for all." Another roadside vendor said that like previous year, we have displayed a number of I-D related item which are attracting motorists, adding, the sale of these items would further gain momentum in coming next week.

A customer said that cities around the country have wore a festive look where green & white color is prominent feature which is gripping the attention of citizens.

The brand shops also expressed satisfaction over the sale of Azadi related items specially dresses sale which is attract girls for shopping.

The quality and type of clothes available in stores, nowadays, are really good. The prices should be lowered significantly so that such clothes are available within the reach of everyone and not just a certain class.

A female customer while buying white kurta with green dupatta said that women are found more excited than men and they wear green and white dresses to celebrate the day of independence.

"My daughter is very excited after staying in-door for many days due to COVID-19 pandemic lockdown and now planned to enjoy the Azadi day celebrations with buying dresses and decorating house", said a roadside customer.

C:mon/P:mon/L:mka/E:mka/I:mic/R:mic\778