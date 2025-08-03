Open Menu

Independence Day Celebrations Have Reached A Peak Across District

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Independence Day celebrations have reached a peak across district

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) From achieving freedom to protecting freedom, the Independence Day and Muaraka-e-Haq celebrations have reached a peak across the district on Sunday.

All government and semi-government institutions, squares, markets and other important points of the district are illuminated with electric lights which will shine continuously till August 14.

In addition, stalls with national flags, banners and badges have been set up on the roads and markets and children in particular are looking excited to celebrate Independence Day. Essay writing competitions and environmental protection competitions are also scheduled among school students at the district level in the coming days.

Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal said that living nations celebrate their Independence Day with enthusiasm and in this regard, all classes including the district administration are participating in the ongoing activities of Independence Day.

