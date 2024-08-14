Independence Day celebrations ignite waves of patriotism amid fireworks in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) The Pakistan's 78th Independence Day was marked by unprecedented wave of patriotic fervor as celebrations lit up the nation with vibrant displays of national pride, impressive flags hoisting ceremonies and spectacular fireworks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Nowshera district, the joys festivities reached a crescendo with an exuberant display of national songs and pyrotechnics.

Ibrahim Khan, a student from a private school, was visibly elated after attending the Jashin e Azadi event last night at Nowshera. "The national songs and anthems besides the stunning fireworks were truly impressive," he shared, referring to the celebrations/firework held at the residence of PML-N KP Information Secretary Ikhtiar Wali where Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar was the chief guest, adding a distinguished touch to the impressive event.

Dressed in traditional national attire, young Ibrahim, a second-grade student, joined in the celebrations with great enthusiasm and national pride.

Accompanied by his father, he danced to the rhythms of drums and sang "Dil Dil Pakistan" as the skies above Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were bathed in white and green, reflecting the colors of the Pakistani flag.

The streets and homes across the province were awash in the spirit of independence, with children and families participating in various festivities.

Like other cities and towns of Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Peshawar’s all bazaars including Qissa Khwani, Karimpura, Mohalla Jhangi, Meena, Hashtnagri, Liaquat, Faqirabad and others decorated with green and white colours of the national flags, looking festive.

Great enthusiasm is witnessed among youth, who bought national flags, banners, stickers, models of historical buildings and portraits of the heroes of the Independence Movement besides decorated their vehicles with green and white colours.

Balahisar Fort, Governor House, Peshawar Museum, Ghanta Ghar, University Peshawar, Civil Secretariat, Islamia College Peshawar, FC Headquarters, Peshawar Development Authority, State Life and Deans Trade Centre were artistically illuminated with colourful buntings, attracting people’s attention.

National flags were hoisting on all the government buildings in Peshawar where people are celebrating Independence Day in the most befitting manner.

“Since my childhood, I regularly came with my father to paint my face with the national flag by an expert artist at Peshawar to look different on Independence Day,” Samina Bibi, a resident of Wapda Town Nowshera who decorated her face and hands with green and white colours of Pakistani flag at Qissa Khwani Bazar.

Carrying plastic bag with plenty of national flags, stickers, models of Islamia College Peshawar and Minar-e-Pakistan, she was feeling happy after purchasing 400 badges, stickers and posters for brothers, sisters, relatives and school fellows to celebrate the day with great pomp and show.

Wearing a green and white shirt with green badges, Samina said Independence Day enhances the spirit of patriotism, and that she came here with her family to see the flag hoisting ceremony at Peshawar amid the national anthem by police bands.

Asad Khan, a vendor shopkeeper of Pabbi selling decorative items for children including green toys, pressures horns, hats, masks, spectacles, bangles, flags, badges and models of historical buildings of Pakistan Movement at Mohalla Jhangi near Qissa Khwani told APP that he rushed to Peshawar after seeing the overwhelming response of youth and children in the decorative items and Jashin e Azadi stuff on tv.

The energetic shopkeeper who sold out all stock ahead of Independence Day said that his father has brought more stock this morning from Lahore to earn maximum profit here, adding last year he had earned Rs155,000 against Rs220,000 so far during this Jashan-e-Azadi.

The printers, advertisers and graphic designers also made substantial economic gains after completion of printing orders of national flags, posters, advertisements, graphics designing, promotional cards, stickers, badges, billboards, panaflex and souvenirs from government departments, private or­ganizations, education­al institutions and civil society.

The Peshawar based printers, publishers and graphic designers have made roaring business during last two weeks where Jashan-e-Azadi materials were being sold like a hot cake.

Meanwhile, an impressive flag hoisting ceremony was held at Governor House Peshawar where KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi hoisted the national flag and national anthem played.

Consul Generals from the United States of America, Iran, and Afghanistan, provincial Assembly member Ahmad Karim Kundi, along with the staff of the Governor’s House and other distinguished guests attended the flag hoisting ceremony.

The Consul Generals joined Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and other attendees in singing of "Pakistan Zindabad" (Long live Pakistan). Following the flag hoisting, special prayer were offered for the country’s prosperity.

Extended his heartfelt congratulations to the entire nation on Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, the Governor paid tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan and emphasized the need for peace, prosperity, and development in the province.

In his message on the Independence Day, Governor Kundi congratulated the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the merged districts, highlighting that Pakistan had been achieved as a result of the great sacrifices and unmatched struggle of our forefathers.

The Governor reaffirmed the commitment to advancing the country on the path of development by strictly adhering to the principles of unity, faith and discipline of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He pledged to fulfill the dreams of Pakistan’s founder and work tirelessly by building a prosperous, peaceful, and strong Pakistan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor House was opened for general public and families on occasion of the independence day. The Governor intermingled with the people and greetings exchanged.

The wide speed celebration served as a powerful reminder of the nation's unity and pride, resonating deeply with all who took part.

