Independence Day celebrations in full swing at Quaid-e-Azam Residency, Ziarat

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Balochistan government has finalized arrangements to celebrate the Independence Day with enthusiasm across the province amid strict compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus.

The preparations to celebrate the Independence Day at Quaid-e-Azam Residency were in full swing to express love with Pakistan.

The national celebrations of Independence Day will begin with flag-hoisting ceremony at Ziarat Residency on August 14 following the SOPs, said an official source.

Ziarat has historical importance due to Quaid-e-Azam's last residing place before his demise.

Mostly folk singers and artists would perform to entertain the audience and large number of people from civil society, celebrities and students in the ceremony being organized in this regard.

"We will encourage the citizens to decorate their homes, offices, shops, plazas, markets, banks, petrol pumps, hotels, restaurants and cars, motor cycles and rickshaws for Independence Day," the official said.

The Patriotic youngsters from all over the province were getting ready to celebrate the Independence Day.

Display of bunch of flags at stalls and counters of traditional foods alongside roads and in the main markets have become center of attraction for most of the youngsters which reflect their excitement and enthusiasm to show their patriotism on the Independence Day.