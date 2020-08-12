Independence Day celebrations in full swing at Quaid-e-Azam Residency Ziarat

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Balochistan government has been finalizing its arrangements to celebrate the Independence Day with enthusiasm across the province amid strict compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The preparations to celebrate the Independence Day at Quaid-e-Azam Residency were in full swing to express love with Pakistan.

Talking to APP an official of the Balochistan government said the national celebrations of 73rd Independence Day will begin with flag-hoisting ceremony at Ziarat Residency on August 14 with the following of SOPs.

Certificates and Awards would be given by the Chief Minister for best performance in painting, national songs, speech competition and in the fight against coronavirus pandemic in the province.

He added that Ziarat has historical importance due to Quaid-e-Azam's last residing place before his demise.

Mostly folk singers and artist would perform to entertain the audience and large number of people from civil society, celebrities and students would attend the function, he informed.

"We will encourage the citizens to decorate their homes, offices, shops, plazas, markets, banks, petrol pumps, hotels, restaurants and cars, motor cycles and rickshaws for Independence Day," the official said. The best decorated vehicle would be awarded a special prize, he added.

The Patriotic youngsters from all over the province were getting ready to celebrate the Independence Day.

Ziarat Residency administration told APP, Quaid-e-Azam Residency would be open for tourists and it is expected to visit more people on the Azadi day.

Baz Gul Kakar, a resident of Ziarat, said the citizens have already started decorating their homes, vehicles and shops with national flags, buntings and stickers to give final touches to their preparations for Azadi day. "Display of bunch of flags at stalls and counters of traditional foods along the roadside in the main markets and roads have become center of attraction for most of the youngsters which reflect their excitement and enthusiasm to show their patriotism on the Independence Day," he added.