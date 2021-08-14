UrduPoint.com

Independence Day Celebrations In Full Swing In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 12:21 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The celebrations of Independence Day in full swing as the official buildings have illuminated in the city and the streets have decorated with fliers and buntings.

Dozens of rallies were taken out here Friday evening in different localities in the city, Latifabad and Qasimabad talukas.

The fireworks show was also held in some areas.

Meanwhile, the district administration, a number of educational institutions and the political and religious parties have finalized their arrangements for celebrating the day.

The central event would take place at the Secretariat of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA).

Earlier, during the weekly Friday prayers, the ulemas prayed for peace, prosperity and development of the country.

Special prayers were also offered for the freedom of Kashmiris from Indian oppression.

