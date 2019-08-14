Independence Day Celebrations: Mirpur hosts grand National Flag hoisting ceremony at Town Hall Complex

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) : Aug 14 (APP):In Mirpur major grand national flag hoisting ceremony to celebrate Independence Day of Pakistan and Kashmir Solidarity Day was held at the lush-green lawn of the City's town hall here on Wednesday in a simple but impressive manner – in view of the prevailing ugly situation across the LoC in curfew-clamped Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Commissioner Mirpur Division Muhammad Tayyeb and DIG Police Mirpur Div. Sardar Gulfraz Khan hoisted the national flags of Pakistan and AJK to mark the celebrations of the 73rd independence Day of Pakistan with great enthusiasm and devotion.

Mirpur Deputy Commissioner Sardar Adnan Khursheed, SSP Raja Irfan Saleem, City Administrator Tahir Mirza, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Yasir, Secretary General National Events Organizing Committee Altaf Hamid Rao, Deputy Organizer of thegrand even Ch. Tariq Mahmood, Kashmir Press Club President Sajaad Jaraal, President AJK CCI Sohail Shujah Mujahid, Divisional Chief PID Mirpur Div. Javed Mallick, Duty Magistrate Muhammad Imran Choudhry, Chief Officer of the city Ch. Muhammad Yaseen and a large number of the citizens including leaders of all segments of the civil society attended the ceremony which was echoed with Zindabad slogans for Pakistan, Kashmir freedom struggle and solidarity with the freedom-loving brethren of the strife-torn Indian held Jammu & Kashmir state.

A well uniformed contingent of AJK Police presented guard of honor besides saluting to the national flags of Pakistan and AJK on this occasion.

Like rest of AJK, the 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan was also celebrated in Mirpur on Wednesday with traditional national zeal and fervor with the renewal of the pledge by Kashmiris to continue the ongoing struggle for the birth right of self determination to reach the ultimate destination in line with international norms and commitments (the UN resolutions) through deciding about their destiny through their free will and aspirations.

Airing their respective views to the media on this occasion, the city elders including father of the city – the Administrator Municipal Corporation Mirza Tahir reiterated to continue serving for the safety, progress, prosperity, sovereignty and defense of Pakistan should to shoulder the entire Pakistani nation and the valiant armed for forces of the country as and when needed.

Speakers felicitated the fellow country men – the entire Pakistani brethren on this historic day of exceptional national importance in the history of South East Asia when the Muslims of the subcontinent succeeded in getting their separate homeland – Pakistan under the dynamic leadership of father of the nation - Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah this day 73 years ago.

The national flags of Pakistan and AJK were also hoisted on various private and public buildings and private and public service vehicles. A great enthusiasm was witnessed among the people including children who found hectically busy in purchasing the national flags of Pakistan from bazaars for hoisting atop their houses and vehicles on the national day.

Besides the AJK government, various social, political and public representative organizations held special meetings to celebrate Jashan-e-Azadi - e - Pakistan besides the Kashmir Solidarity Day with great enthusiasm and devotion.

