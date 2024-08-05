Independence Day Celebrations; PNCA To Hold `Art Exhibition And Competition For Youth’
Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The Visual Arts Division, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has planned to host an Art Exhibition and Competition for the young students in connection with the celebrations of the upcoming Independence Day.
According to an official of PNCA, the enrolled students and freshly graduated from colleges and universities can take part in the art competition through creating an art piece using any medium including painting, print making, sculpture, digital art etc.
About the rules of the competition, the official informed that the participants aged between 20-30 years are eligible for competition while those above 30 years of age are eligible for exhibition but not for competition.
The last date for submission of the photos is August 07.
The entries can be submitted through http://forms.gle/KAvpu2NkbddaeUs36.
The prizes will be given to the top ten winners while certificate will be distributed among all the participants.
