Independence Day celebrations; Police finalize strict security arrangements for Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :A comprehensive security and traffic plan has been devised by Rawalpindi District Police for Independence Day that includes the deployment of more than 800 personnel during the night of August 13 and 14 as well as the establishment of several checkpoints to control one-wheeling in Murree.

The district and traffic police would implement special security and traffic arrangements for Murree to facilitate the tourists coming to the hill station to celebrate the Independence Day.

According to a district administration spokesman, depending upon the crowd and parking situation, the entry of vehicles would be restricted in Murree.

Special police squads had been formed to prevent one-wheeling and maintain traffic in Murree, he said.

As many as 38 pickets and six special squads had also been formed to prevent one-wheeling and car-skating in Rawalpindi city which would be in full action on the night of August 13 and August 14 and the violators would be sent behind the bars, he added.

The spokesman said that special arrangements had been made for Murree with the establishment of special pickets at all entrances of the hill station to prevent one-wheeling and implement the orders of the district administration.

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan had directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against one-wheelers, and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, he added.

He said that on the occasion of Independence Day, no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands and hooliganism and road blocking would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He appealed to the parents to keep an eye on their children and avoid giving them a bike or car so that they don't face any legal trouble.

Meanwhile, Rescue-1122 Murree has also chalked out an emergency plan to handle any emergency, if any.

As part of the plan, all emergency vehicles would be deployed at strategic locations keeping in mind the timely response at different places.

Dial 1122 immediately in urban emergency, rescuers along with 16 ambulances, seven fire vehicles, two rescue vehicles and 20 rescue bikes are on high alert in Murree district.

No negligence would be tolerated in emergency response. Permanent rescue stations set up in Murree, Bypass Road, Pindi Point, GT Road, Chhra Pani, Sattra Mile, Expressway, New Murree, Khajat Expressway, Upper Jehkagli Road, Kalimti Barian Road and Upper Deol Road Osiya.

Facilitation centres have been established by the district administration as per emergency plan at Masyadi Chowk Expressway, Lower Topa, Jhikagali, Kaldna Chowk, GPO Chowk, Kashmir Point, Chhatra GT Road, Mall Road Murree, Kali Mati and Tourist Place.

Rescue personnel would also perform their duties at New Murree.

A district administration spokesman informed that the caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab on Saturday visited Murree and reviewed arrangements finalized by the administration for Independence Day, August 14.

A special meeting regarding Independence Day arrangements was held at Government House Murree which was chaired by Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi. The CM during the meeting reviewed all the arrangements in detail finalized for August 14.

The CM during a briefing was informed that nearly 400,000 tourists are expected to visit Murree during next 48 hours.

In the meeting, the detailed traffic management plan regarding Independence Day was also reviewed.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division giving a briefing informed the CM about the fireworks show on August 13 and 14 and a music program being organized on August 14 to celebrate Independence Day.

A fireworks show would be organized at Murree Kashmir Point on Independence Day night, the Commissioner said adding, there would also be fireworks and musical shows at parks and other tourist spots.

Best possible arrangements should be made to facilitate the tourists in Murree on Independence Day, Mohsin Naqvi ordered.

