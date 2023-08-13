Independence Day celebrations programme for Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The 76th Independence Day (I-Day) would be celebrated throughout Faisalabad division on Monday, August 14, 2023, with national enthusiasm and zeal.

The day will start with special prayers in all main mosques of the division for national solidarity, peace and sovereignty of the country. The divisional and district administrations have chalked out various programmes to celebrate the day in a befitting manner.

The district administration would arrange fireworks show at three points including Koh-e-Noor City Legacy Tower, al-Fateh Store Canal Road and Bagh-e-Jinnah on Sunday night, whereas the main flag-hoisting ceremony would be held at Commissioner Complex at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

Divisional Commissioner, Regional Police Officer (RPO), Deputy Commissioner (DC), City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad and the citizens belonging to different walks of life would participate in the ceremony. Sirens would be blown at 8:58 a.m. and one-minute silence would be observed, after which the divisional commissioner would hoist the national flag and all participants would recite national anthem.

An active contingent of police and civil defence would salute the national flag during the march-past. Students of different educational institutions would present national songs and sweets would also be distributed among the participants.

The similar ceremonies have also been arranged in the district and tehsil headquarters to mark the Independence Day.

Social, political, religious and trader organisations will also organise different programmes in connection with the Jashan-e-Azadi.

Eight bazaars around Clock Tower, markets of other parts of the city, roads, intersections, commercial areas and other important places have been decorated with colorful buntings, national flags and other ornamental items.

A spokesman for the local administration said here Sunday that divisional commissioner and deputy commissioner would open recently beautified area beneath the Nishatabad Overhead Bridge on Sheikhupura Road for general public at 10:30 a.m. whereas they would inaugurate repair and rehabilitation work on waterfall of Abdullahpur Chowk at 7 p.m. on August 14.

He said that declamation contests, seminars, rallies, walks, photographs exhibition and other programmes would be organised under the aegis of the education Department while musical programmes, horse dance and other programmes would also be arranged at the public sites. The Police Department has also finalised a comprehensive strategy to provide tight security and traffic management on the Independence Day.

Special teams have been constituted to patrol in the city and take prompt action against law violators including one-wheelers, riding bikes without silencers and rash and underage driving, a spokesman for the police said.