Independence Day Celebrations Reach To Climax In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2022 | 07:16 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Like others parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Independence Day celebrations reached to climax in Peshawar on Saturday.

All bazars, markets and arcades were flooded with people, children and youth buying national flags, badges and others decorated accessories to celebrate the 75th Independence Day with national enthusiasm on Sunday.

The people decorated houses and vehicles with national flags and banners to express love for Pakistan.

Whereas the 14th August celebration would begin with special prayers in mosques for progress of Pakistan.

Main flags hoisting ceremony would be held at Governor house and Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines at Peshawar.

Flags hoisting ceremonies would also be held at all divisional headquarters.

Besides art and photography exhibitions, rallies, sports events and walks would also be organized.

In Peshawar, buildings have been beautifully decorated with green and white colours.

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

