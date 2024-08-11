Open Menu

Independence Day Celebrations To Feature 'Plant For Pakistan, Azadi Float, New National Song

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2024 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, for the first time in the history of Punjab, Independence Day will be celebrated with a Plant for Pakistan campaign, Azadi Float and new national song.

According to official sources, plantation will be done under "Plant for Pakistan" across the province. Apart from this, the Azadi float from Rawalpindi to Lahore will reach Minar-e-Pakistan on the night of August 13. The Azadi float features cultural representations of the four provinces, Azadi Kashmir's Parliament and a model of a mosque of Gilgit-Baltistan.

On the direction of the Chief Minister of Punjab, there will be plantation marathon competitions among all districts.

Apart from this there will also be a literary recital and a musical concert at Minar-e-Pakistan. Moreover, after 6 years, a new song will also be launched under the Department of Information and Culture, they said.

Lawmakers and civil society will participate at division, district and tehsils including all local hospitals, Fountain House, Old Age Homes, Darul Shafaqat and other institutions.

Videos and photos of the plantation will be uploaded on the plantation dashboard of PITB. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will give special awards with most plantations. Flag-hoisting ceremonies will also be organized at all divisional, district and tehsil headquarters.

There will be cricket, hockey, football, volleyball and kabaddi competitions, sources said, adding local players will also be invited to plant trees under the 'Plant for Pakistan.'

Government and other prominent private buildings across the province will also be illuminated with white and green lights. National flags will be displayed on prominent roads and squares. Meanwhile, national anthems will also be sung on prominent highways.

