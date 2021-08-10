UrduPoint.com

Independence Day Ceremonies To Be Arranged With Simplicity

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 05:01 PM

Independence Day ceremonies to be arranged with simplicity

The Independence day ceremonies would be arranged with simplicity and patriotic zeal due to holy month of Muharram which fell in second week of August 2021

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The Independence day ceremonies would be arranged with simplicity and patriotic zeal due to holy month of Muharram which fell in second week of August 2021.

This was stated by by DC Amjad Shoaib Tareen while chairing a meeting held in connection with Independence day preparations here Tuesday.

Addressing to meeting, he said the central ceremony would be held at DC office where national flag would be hoisted at 9 am. An active contingent of police would offer salute to the flag. Members of national and provincial assembly would participate along with officials in the ceremony.

DC said SOPs of coronavirus would be strictly observed during the ceremony. ADCG Ihsan ul Haq was made focal person of the auspicious event.

Another ceremony with regard to Independence Day would also be held at district council hall at 10:00am in which students of different schools would perform tableaus, sing patriotic songs and deliver speeches on significance of freedom movement, it added .

Amjad Shoaib Tareen directed authority concerned to light up public buildings on independence day.

