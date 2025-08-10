Independence Day ceremony held at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Speakers said that Iqbal's focus was on youths and every individual in society needed to benefit from his poetry and philosophy.

They expressed these views in a ceremony held in connection with Independence Day. The Qiraat-e-Kalam-e-Iqbal ceremony was jointly organized by the Department of Persian, Department of Iqbal Studies and IUB Literary Society at the Islamic Learning Auditorium, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. The ceremony was presided over by General Secretary IUB Literary Society Zara Samin.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof. Dr. Mussarat Wajid and Assistant Professor Dr. Muhammad Asghar Sial highlighted the usefulness and importance of his poetry and said that Allama Iqbal was a poet of philosophy. Prof. Dr. Mussarat Wajid presented Khudi Ka Sar Nahan with great enthusiasm and received great appreciation from the audience.

Rimsha Hafeez, executive member, IUB Literary Society, presented a question and answer speech verbatim which left the gathering in silence. Zara Sameen from the Department of Civil Engineering and Faizan Ayub from the Department of Iqbal Studies presented the words of Iqbal verbatim.

Representing the Department of Persian, Prof. Dr. Mussarat Wajid termed the words of Iqbal essential for all members of society. She said that Iqbal had written for women, men and children adding that the center of his thoughts was youths. On this occasion, she also presented Iqbal’s Persian poems. At the end of the ceremony, Dr. Mazhar Hussain, Department of History and Advisor to the IUB Literary Society, explained the historical background of Iqbal’s thoughts.