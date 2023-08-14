Independence day ceremony held at Rescue head office

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :A ceremony regarding independence day was held at Rescue 1122 Headquarters Chowk Kumharan Wala.

The chief guest of the ceremony, DEO Rescue 1122 Dr. Kaleemullah hoisted the flag.

DEO Dr. Kaleemullah in his address congratulated Pakistani citizens and rescue personnel on Independence day. Dr.

Kaleemullah distributed sweets among the rescuers on this happiest occasion.

He said that Pakistan was our home and as a rescuer, providing services to Pakistani citizens was their top priority.

The rescue staff under supervision of DEO Rescue 1122 were performing their duties according to the emergency cover plan devised for Independence day.

Rescue 1122 personnel will be deployed at strategic locations along with emergency vehicles on independence day and to remain alert.