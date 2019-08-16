UrduPoint.com
Independence Day City Parade On Aug 18: Commissioner Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 10:44 PM

Independence Day City Parade on Aug 18: Commissioner Karachi

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Friday announced that the Independence Day City Parade would be held in the city on August 18

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Friday announced that the Independence Day City Parade would be held in the city on August 18.

Addressing a press conference here at his office, he said the parade from Bara Dari to Tower would highlight the past glory of the city and various life aspects.

He said the legends, heroes and sports personalities, who had rendered great services for the progress and development of the city, would participate in the parade.

Iftikhar Shallwani said 12 floats of cultural, social and civil organizations, including Pakistan Rangers Sindh, police and scouts, motorcyclists, 100 girl and boy cyclists, and vintage motor cars would also be part of the parade.

Beside buggies, donkey carts, gymnastics, karate, basket ball, shooting ball, football, hockey, yoga, martial arts etc would also be displayed by players and talented youths in the parade, he added.

The commissioner said the civil society and private sector organizations like Arts Council, Pakistan Sports Welfare Association, Sindh Olympics Association, Edhi, Dr Essa Lab and others were also participating in the aparade.

He appealed to the media to play their role in promotion of the Independence Day City Parade.

Iftikhar Shallwani said that rehearsal of the parade would also be held on Saturday at 2 pm at DJ College Ground Commerce College.

