Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Independence Day discounts attract customers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) As a part of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, various retailers of fashion brands and outlets in the Federal capital have started offering good discounts on dresses, shoes and other accessories to attract buyers, especially women.

Every year, famous brands offer good sales and discount offers on the occasion of Independence Day, like other important days, giving an opportunity to the people to buy good stocks for the next whole season.

“Buying summer dresses and other seasonal accessories at full price has become difficult for the working class during the prevailing inflation so we always wait for such occasions to arrive”, Shaheena Naz, a mother of two children said.

Talking to APP, she said, “We always buy clothes for ourselves and kids during the sales offered on Independence Day and other such occasions for the next season”.

A government employee, Sanam Ali said, “I follow all the brands' pages on the social media platforms and whenever receive notification of discounts and sales on summer stuff, I rush immediately to buy these in bulk”.

However, online sales have also made shopping hassle-free while saving us from visiting markets during humid weather conditions, she added.

A retailer at a famous brand shop, Sajid Kiyani said that the reason for offering end-season sales at this time is to sell maximum summer stock due to the change in weather. It is difficult to sell the old-designed items during the next year at a good price while keeping the stock for next year in good condition is also an uphill task. So it is best to sell out maximum stock even on reduced prices, he added.

A businessman, Hamid Zafar said that majority of the retailers play with the psyche of the customers by increasing the real price and then offering 20 or 30 percent sales while there are some brands which are genuinely offering good discounts and facilitate the customers.

The genuine discounts give the opportunity to those who cannot afford to buy the stuff at the original price. It has been observed during the last few years that many eateries and even cab-hailing services also offer special discounts during the Independence Day celebrations which are a healthy trend.

A lot of online platforms through their apps are also offering huge discounts to attract more and more customers for flourishing their business in the long run.

