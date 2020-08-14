UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Independence Day Enthusiastically Celebrated In Nawabshah

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 11:41 PM

Independence Day enthusiastically celebrated in Nawabshah

The 74rd Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated in Shaheed Benazirabad with national spirit, zeal and enthusiasm. Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, DIG Mazhar Nawaz Sheikh, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffer, Chairman District Council Sardar Jam Tamachi Unar and other officers attended the National flag hoisting function at the DC office

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The 74rd Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated in Shaheed Benazirabad with national spirit, zeal and enthusiasm. Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, DIG Mazhar Nawaz Sheikh, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffer, Chairman District Council Sardar Jam Tamachi Unar and other officers attended the National flag hoisting function at the DC office.

Police personnel saluted the flag and presented guard of honour and parade.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah said that on the occasion of Independence Day, every member of the nation should pledge to perform their duties honestly for the development and prosperity of the country. He further said that nation salute the heroes who liberated Pakistan by sacrificing their lives and tireless efforts. Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmad Jaffar urged the nation to play active role for the security and development of our country. Chairman District Council said that our elders have made innumerable sacrifices for freedom and after their tireless struggle, Pakistan came into being on the world map.

District President Pakistan Peoples Party Ali Akbar Jamali said that freedom is a blessing which shall be utilized for the development and prosperity of our country and promote the architects of the future with the jewel of education. DIG Police Shaheed Benazirabad Range Mazhar Nawaz Sheikh, Additional Deputy Commissioner One Junaid Hameed Samo, Additional Deputy Commissioner-2 Tariq Ali Solangi, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils, all officers and journalists of the district participated. Later, Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, DIG Mazhar Nawaz Sheikh and Deputy Commissioner Ibrar Ahmad Jaffer visited the DC office premises, planted trees and inaugurated anti-polio campaign by vaccinating children against polio.

Later, fruits were distributed among the patients admitted at the PMC hospital and food was distributed among the inmates of jail.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Police Martyrs Shaheed Polio Education Jail Independence Pakistan Peoples Party All

Recent Stories

Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdula ..

31 minutes ago

Belgium welcomes normalisation of relations betwee ..

2 hours ago

Germany hails normalisation of relations between U ..

3 hours ago

Albanians rush to enter Greece as virus rules chan ..

5 minutes ago

Ship leaks more oil off Mauritius as calls for ans ..

5 minutes ago

US industrial output up 3% in July: Federal Reserv ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.