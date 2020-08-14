Independence Day enthusiastically celebrated in Nawabshah

The 74rd Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated in Shaheed Benazirabad with national spirit, zeal and enthusiasm. Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, DIG Mazhar Nawaz Sheikh, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffer, Chairman District Council Sardar Jam Tamachi Unar and other officers attended the National flag hoisting function at the DC office

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The 74rd Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated in Shaheed Benazirabad with national spirit, zeal and enthusiasm. Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, DIG Mazhar Nawaz Sheikh, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffer, Chairman District Council Sardar Jam Tamachi Unar and other officers attended the National flag hoisting function at the DC office.

Police personnel saluted the flag and presented guard of honour and parade.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah said that on the occasion of Independence Day, every member of the nation should pledge to perform their duties honestly for the development and prosperity of the country. He further said that nation salute the heroes who liberated Pakistan by sacrificing their lives and tireless efforts. Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmad Jaffar urged the nation to play active role for the security and development of our country. Chairman District Council said that our elders have made innumerable sacrifices for freedom and after their tireless struggle, Pakistan came into being on the world map.

District President Pakistan Peoples Party Ali Akbar Jamali said that freedom is a blessing which shall be utilized for the development and prosperity of our country and promote the architects of the future with the jewel of education. DIG Police Shaheed Benazirabad Range Mazhar Nawaz Sheikh, Additional Deputy Commissioner One Junaid Hameed Samo, Additional Deputy Commissioner-2 Tariq Ali Solangi, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils, all officers and journalists of the district participated. Later, Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, DIG Mazhar Nawaz Sheikh and Deputy Commissioner Ibrar Ahmad Jaffer visited the DC office premises, planted trees and inaugurated anti-polio campaign by vaccinating children against polio.

Later, fruits were distributed among the patients admitted at the PMC hospital and food was distributed among the inmates of jail.