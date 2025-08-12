Independence Day event

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Farooq Azam visited Government High School Sarai Alamgir and planted a tree alongside students as part of Independence Day celebrations.

The event aimed to instill patriotism and create environmental awareness among the students.

The school administration, teachers, and students enthusiastically participated in the ceremony, which included speeches and cultural activities highlighting the significance of freedom and national unity.

The AC appreciated the efforts of the school in promoting educational and eco-friendly initiatives and encouraged students to continue contributing positively to society.