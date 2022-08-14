Independence Day events held at IUB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Sports activities, seminars and ceremonies were organized by Islamai University Bahawalpur (IUB) here to celebrate National Independence Day of Pakistan.

Director Sports, IUB, Amjad Farooq Waraich said that sports activities including Table Tennis, Volleyball, Badminton, Football matches and others have been held at IUB sports grounds. He said that the sports activities were held as part of celebrations of Pakistan National Independence Day.

Meanwhile, Commissioner, Bahawalpur division, Raja Jahangir Anwer and Vice Chancellor, IUB, Eng. Athar Mehboob attended a ceremony held at IUB to celebrate Pakistan Day.

Addressing the ceremony, the Commissioner Bahawalpur said that Pakistan was made after a prolonged freedom movement.

He said that our ancestors played remarkable role for getting a separate country for us. He added that it was our duty to love our country and work for its progress and prosperity.

VC IUB said that it was need of hour to promote brotherhood, harmony and solidarity to strengthen our beloved country of Pakistan. He urged students to read Pakistan history to know the struggle of our ancestors for the country.

Recitation of Qirat and Naat programs were also organized the varsity.