Independence Day, Facilitation Camps Set Up For Tourists In Galiyat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 02:50 PM

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) On the occasion of Independence Day, Abbottabad Traffic Police, in collaboration with Abbottabad University of Science and Technology, set up facilitation camps at various locations in Galiyat to assist tourists arriving from different cities.

The initiative aimed to provide guidance and comfort to visitors, with Abbottabad Canteen mobile staff serving tea and green tea in the pleasant cool weather, along with chips, juices, and chocolates for children accompanying the tourists.

Volunteers from Abbottabad University, alongside traffic police personnel, also distributed pamphlets to guide travelers on routes and ensure a smooth tourism experience in the scenic region.

