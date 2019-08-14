UrduPoint.com
Independence Day Festival Held At Arts Council

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 07:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) ::Independence day festival organized by the district government was held at Multan arts council here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Amir Dogar said the district administration had conducted colourful ceremonies on the independence day, in which people had participated with full devotion and zeal.

He hailed the district administration for better cleanliness arrangements during Eid and better security arrangements by the police.

Awards were distributed among the organizers of the independence day ceremonies while cake of the independence day was also cut.

Two motorcycles, 20 mobile phones and dozens of suits were distributed among the participants thorough lucky-draw along with a large number of gift hampers.

The kids from various schools also presented tableaus and national songs.

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, parliamentarians, DC Amer Khattak, CPO Zubair Dareshak and others were present.

