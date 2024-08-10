Independence Day festivities bring flourishing trade to car painters, henna artists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) The nation is all set to celebrate the 77th Independence Day of Pakistan on Wednesday and the festive spirit has brought great boom to local businesses and trade in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Inam Ali, a 55-year-old car painter from Nowshera, is experiencing a surge in demand for his services on the joyous occasion of Independence Day celebrations.

Ali, who typically paints 10 to 12 vehicles daily, has seen orders soar to 25 per day, thanks to the influx of customers eager to decorate their vehicles in green and white, the colors of the national flag.

Complaining about load shedding, Ali has hired generator on rent besides additional workers and extend his working hours late into the night.

Meanwhile, henna tattoo artists are also thriving during the Independence Day celebrations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Shagufta Bibi, a 55-year-old henna expert, reported a significant rise in her business as both boys and girls seek to adorn themselves with patriotic designs.

Shagufta, who operates a shop on Jinnah Street in Peshawar Cantonment, noted that her special henna stock from Lahore has been in high demand, with customers opting for green and white designs to express their national pride.

Her usual fee of Rs300 per customer has remained unchanged despite the heightened demand.

Sidra Bibi, a customer from Wapda Town, expressed her enthusiasm for celebrating Pakistan’s Independence Day with great pomp and show.

“I came here to get my face painted with the colours of our national flag because I want to look different on this special day,” she said. The day, she added, is marked with great national pride and enthusiasm as Pakistan commemorates its journey since independence achieved on August 14, 1947.

The advertisers and graphic designers have also witnessed an economic turnaround after Peshawar was made green and white on occasion of independence day.

Attracting substantial orders of advertisement and printing of national flags, posters, graphics designing, promotional cards, stickers, badges, billboards, panaflex and souvenirs from government departments, private organizations, educational institutions and civil society, the printers, publishers and graphic designers made roaring business during last 10 days in Peshawar where Jashn-e-Azadi materials were sold like a hot cake.

The printers of Mohalla Jahangi, a hub of printing, papers and graphic industries near historic Qissa Khawani bazar received heavy printing orders from all 37 districts including seven merged tribal districts in KP.

They have rolled out hundreds of thousands of national flags, posters, banners and decorative accessories since the start of this month while vendors made quick profits on streets.

Zahid Shah, a vendor of independence day related accessaries at historic Qisakhwani bazaar said the youth and children were taking great interest in green badges, stickers and masks having colours of national flags.

He said interest of youth in models of buildings of Pakistan Movement including Minar Pakistan was overwhelming.

Known as Shah Ghee in local market, he said that previous stock were sold out and his brother brought more from Lahore as special Independence Day offer.

They said that Pakistan has given them identity and prestige and it is our collective duty to work hard for its prosperity.

They said we should not forget martyres of Pakistan Movement who laid down lives our safe and better future.

APP/fam