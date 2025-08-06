Independence Day Festivities In Full Swing Across Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2025 | 10:23 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The Independence Day celebrations are in full swing across Faisalabad with immense patriotic fervour.
A vibrant wave of activities led by the district administration, semi-government institutions, educational bodies and civil society has elevated the festivities to their peak.
The city has donned a festive look as its entry and exit points, main intersections, government buildings, educational institutions, marketplaces and historic landmarks have been illuminated and decorated like a bride with national flags, fairy lights, green-and-white themed lighting, buntings and patriotic badges. These vibrant displays would remain lit uninterruptedly until August 14.
The enthusiasm among citizens particularly children and youth is at its highest. The markets are bustling with shoppers thronging stalls especially set up with national attire, flags, badges and Independence Day-themed accessories which are reflecting the spirit of unity and love for the motherland.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir said here on Wednesday that that the nations who remain alive not only celebrate their Independence Days with full zeal and zest but also promote national unity and harmony.
He said that the district administration is utilizing all available resources to ensure that Independence Day events are held in an organized, dignified and befitting manner while all government and private institutions are actively participating in this national duty.
A series of district-level events have been scheduled in educational institutions including competitions in essay writing, patriotic singing, painting, declamation contests and environmental awareness sessions. These are aimed at inculcating the importance of independence and national responsibility among the younger generation, he added.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner also appealed the general public to celebrate Independence Day with discipline, unity and patriotism by fully cooperating with the administration in maintaining cleanliness, ensuring peace and improving the environment throughout the festivities.
