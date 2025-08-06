Open Menu

Independence Day Festivities In Full Swing Across Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2025 | 10:23 PM

Independence Day festivities in full swing across Faisalabad

The Independence Day celebrations are in full swing across Faisalabad with immense patriotic fervour

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The Independence Day celebrations are in full swing across Faisalabad with immense patriotic fervour.

A vibrant wave of activities led by the district administration, semi-government institutions, educational bodies and civil society has elevated the festivities to their peak.

The city has donned a festive look as its entry and exit points, main intersections, government buildings, educational institutions, marketplaces and historic landmarks have been illuminated and decorated like a bride with national flags, fairy lights, green-and-white themed lighting, buntings and patriotic badges. These vibrant displays would remain lit uninterruptedly until August 14.

The enthusiasm among citizens particularly children and youth is at its highest. The markets are bustling with shoppers thronging stalls especially set up with national attire, flags, badges and Independence Day-themed accessories which are reflecting the spirit of unity and love for the motherland.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir said here on Wednesday that that the nations who remain alive not only celebrate their Independence Days with full zeal and zest but also promote national unity and harmony.

He said that the district administration is utilizing all available resources to ensure that Independence Day events are held in an organized, dignified and befitting manner while all government and private institutions are actively participating in this national duty.

A series of district-level events have been scheduled in educational institutions including competitions in essay writing, patriotic singing, painting, declamation contests and environmental awareness sessions. These are aimed at inculcating the importance of independence and national responsibility among the younger generation, he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner also appealed the general public to celebrate Independence Day with discipline, unity and patriotism by fully cooperating with the administration in maintaining cleanliness, ensuring peace and improving the environment throughout the festivities.

Recent Stories

Punjab Police, Kingsford College sign MoU for educ ..

Punjab Police, Kingsford College sign MoU for education of martyrs’ children

16 minutes ago
 Speakers at joint Pakistan Mission-Consulate event ..

Speakers at joint Pakistan Mission-Consulate event renew support to Kashmiris' s ..

16 minutes ago
 Pakpattan chamber delegation visits PCJCCI to expl ..

Pakpattan chamber delegation visits PCJCCI to explore Chinese cooperation

12 minutes ago
 DPM/FM reaffirms govt’s commitment to institutio ..

DPM/FM reaffirms govt’s commitment to institutional efficiency, accountability

12 minutes ago
 Review meeting on Excise Deptt's July performance ..

Review meeting on Excise Deptt's July performance and revenue for FY 2025-26 hel ..

12 minutes ago
 PIEDMC's board of directors meeting held

PIEDMC's board of directors meeting held

12 minutes ago
30th death anniversary of film actress Nadra obser ..

30th death anniversary of film actress Nadra observed

12 minutes ago
 Project & Business Development Committee (PBDC) se ..

Project & Business Development Committee (PBDC) sets bold economic agenda

16 minutes ago
 Experts warn of escalating water crisis, urge join ..

Experts warn of escalating water crisis, urge joint action

16 minutes ago
 Lahore receives scattered rain

Lahore receives scattered rain

22 minutes ago
 Meeting discuss implementation of CFS in TMAs

Meeting discuss implementation of CFS in TMAs

16 minutes ago
 Seminar held in Murree to importance of voting

Seminar held in Murree to importance of voting

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan