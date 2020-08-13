Independence Day festivities: Rwp police to deploy over 1600 cops to beef up security

As the nation is all set to celebrate its 74th independence day on Friday, Rawalpindi district police have finalized arrangements to beef up security on Jashan-e-Azadi while over 1600 cops will be deployed under the security plan devised for Independence Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :As the nation is all set to celebrate its 74th independence day on Friday, Rawalpindi district police have finalized arrangements to beef up security on Jashan-e-Azadi while over 1600 cops will be deployed under the security plan devised for Independence Day.

According to a Rawalpindi District Police spokesman, the authorities concerned on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas had beefed up security in Rawalpindi city and Murree. The police personnel had been directed to launch a crackdown against traffic disruptors in the form of one-wheelers.

The Rawalpindi police, under their security plan, have decided to deploy over 1600 cops in the district on August 14. Around 300 cops will be deployed in the hill station of Murree which is expected to be thronged by thousands of visitors from across the country particularly Punjab and KPK on Independence Day. Nine special police pickets will also be set up to check lawbreakers in Murree.

In Rawalpindi city, 1300 cops will be deployed to beef up the security. They will be supported by members of the police elite force, women police officers and officials from the special branch.

37 temporary pickets will be set up for snap checking and for cordoning off sensitive areas. Pickets will also be set up on the entry and exit routes of the city and that no one will be allowed to enter the city without proving their identity. Police officers will also be deputed on parks and entertainment spots in the city. There will be enhanced patrolling from police officers, members of the elite force, Muhafiz Squads and Dolphin Force.

The CPO has urged the public not to indulge in any illegal activities on Independence Day such as aerial firing, one-wheeling and rash driving.

In Murree, the area has been divided into two sectors and special pickets have been erected. As many as 300 police officers will be performing their duties in the hill resort.

The police spokesperson said Elite Force, Muhafiz Force and Dolphin Force will patrol the roads and streets while traffic officials will regulate traffic round the clock. SP Sadar Division Zia ud Din Ahmed will supervise overall security arrangements in Murree.

The Rawalpindi City Traffic Police have decided to launch a crackdown on those involved in one-wheeling, racing, car drifting, and performing dangerous stunts on the roads. Those driving without a silencer on Independence Day will also be subject to police action, he added.

Officials have warned that anyone caught involved in one-wheeling stunts on the roads will be apprehended, booked and sent to jail.

The traffic police have constituted six special squads who will be deployed on various thoroughfares frequented by stunt drivers to enforce the crackdown.

The CTO asked the parents to show responsibility towards their children on Independence Day and keep a vigilant eye on them, especially on the nights between August 13 and 14.

He urged them not to allow their children to leave their homes without any reason so that the children do not partake in any unlawful activities.

These strict measures have been taken because one-wheeling a fatal activity, not only for those performing the stunts but also for others road users as well, he said, adding that the city traffic police will take strict action against those involved in one-wheeling or display of dangerous stunts and no leniency will be shown in this regard.

He warned that instead of enjoying with their family and friends, the violators will spend their Independence Day behind bars.