UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Independence Day Flag-hoisting Ceremony Held At Pakistan Embassy In Washington DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 11:40 PM

Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony held at Pakistan embassy in Washington DC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC celebrated the country's 74th Independence Day with enthusiasm.

Ambassador Dr. Asad M. Khan hoisted the Pakistani flag at the embassy courtyard.

Special messages of President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan to the nation were read out on the occasion, says a message received here from Washington DC.

Ambassador Dr. Asad M.

Khan greeted the Pakistani American community members.

He lauded the sacrifices of the Pakistani nation which had shown tremendous resilience in the face of hardships and difficulties.

The Ambassador particularly acknowledged the contributions of the diaspora in Pakistan's national and economic development, and their role in helping Pakistan combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony, held in accordance with local COVID-19 guidelines, was broadcast live on the embassy's official Facebook page.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Washington Facebook Independence From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdula ..

28 minutes ago

Belgium welcomes normalisation of relations betwee ..

2 hours ago

Germany hails normalisation of relations between U ..

2 hours ago

Albanians rush to enter Greece as virus rules chan ..

2 minutes ago

Ship leaks more oil off Mauritius as calls for ans ..

2 minutes ago

US industrial output up 3% in July: Federal Reserv ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.