Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony held at Pakistan embassy in Washington DC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC celebrated the country's 74th Independence Day with enthusiasm.

Ambassador Dr. Asad M. Khan hoisted the Pakistani flag at the embassy courtyard.

Special messages of President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan to the nation were read out on the occasion, says a message received here from Washington DC.

Ambassador Dr. Asad M.

Khan greeted the Pakistani American community members.

He lauded the sacrifices of the Pakistani nation which had shown tremendous resilience in the face of hardships and difficulties.

The Ambassador particularly acknowledged the contributions of the diaspora in Pakistan's national and economic development, and their role in helping Pakistan combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony, held in accordance with local COVID-19 guidelines, was broadcast live on the embassy's official Facebook page.

