Independence day happiness incomplete without Kashmiris: Chairman

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday said that the Pakistan's Independence day happiness was incomplete without Kashmiri people and Pakistani nation has no identity without Kashmiri.

In his Video message on special occasion of Pakistan, he has extended his heartiest felicitations to all nation and said August 14 reminds us of the epic democratic struggle of our forefathers for securing a separate homeland but Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir both ideologically and geographically.

On the long-continuing Indian atrocities in IOK, people of Kashmiri were looking towards the Pakistan Parliament, he said , adding, "We firmly stand with the Kashmiris and would continue to do so".

He lamented that the Indian government's move of revoking Article 370 was disrespect and violation of the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Kashmir issue.

He expressed his hope that day is not far when people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir will also celebrate Independence Day of Pakistan with freedom.

He urged the people to forge greater unity according to the principles of Father of the Nation Quaid-e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for safeguarding the solidarity of the country and success of Kashmir liberation struggle.