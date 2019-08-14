UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Independence Day Happiness Incomplete Without Kashmiris: Chairman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 01:30 PM

Independence day happiness incomplete without Kashmiris: Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday said that the Pakistan's Independence day happiness was incomplete without Kashmiri people and Pakistani nation has no identity without Kashmiri.

In his Video message on special occasion of Pakistan, he has extended his heartiest felicitations to all nation and said August 14 reminds us of the epic democratic struggle of our forefathers for securing a separate homeland but Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir both ideologically and geographically.

On the long-continuing Indian atrocities in IOK, people of Kashmiri were looking towards the Pakistan Parliament, he said , adding, "We firmly stand with the Kashmiris and would continue to do so".

He lamented that the Indian government's move of revoking Article 370 was disrespect and violation of the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Kashmir issue.

He expressed his hope that day is not far when people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir will also celebrate Independence Day of Pakistan with freedom.

He urged the people to forge greater unity according to the principles of Father of the Nation Quaid-e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for safeguarding the solidarity of the country and success of Kashmir liberation struggle.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Senate United Nations Parliament Muhammad Ali Jinnah Jammu Independence August All Government Unity Foods Limited Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price announced for Tuesday

6 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 14 August 2019

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

20 hours ago

Meeting between King Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed hig ..

21 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

1 day ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.