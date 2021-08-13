UrduPoint.com

Independence Day Is Remembrance Of Sacrifices Of Subcontinent Of Muslims: Umar Jamali

Independence Day is remembrance of sacrifices of subcontinent of Muslims: Umar Jamali

Balochistan Minister for Transport Mir Muhammad Umar Khan Jamali said people of all religious sects are living freely in Pakistan but Indian regime is torturing Kashmiris in India while people of Balochistan also stand with Kashmiris till their achievement of freedom

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Transport Mir Muhammad Umar Khan Jamali said people of all religious sects are living freely in Pakistan but Indian regime is torturing Kashmiris in India while people of Balochistan also stand with Kashmiris till their achievement of freedom.

He expressed these views in a statement issued on the occasion of Independence Day here Friday.

The Minister said that Pakistan had gotten freedom after numerous sacrifices of our forefathers saying the people of Balochistan stand with Kashmiri brother and expose brutality of India in front of the world. He said that all minorities in Pakistan are living freely and they are providing all rights in the respective areas.

The Independence Day is a remembrance of the sacrifices of the past when the Muslims of the Subcontinent rendered everything for freedom, he added.

He said that today is the day that Pakistanis have links with the struggle of Kashmiris saying a message had been sent from Balochistan that its people are with Kashmiris.

The Minister said we were going to pay rich tribute to security forces who had given sacrifices of their precious lives for stability of the country and the province on the occasion of celebration of Independence Day.

