UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Independence Day Is Time To Pay Homage To Our Founding Fathers: Ali Zaidi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 11:40 AM

Independence Day is time to pay homage to our founding fathers: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Friday said that Independence Day is a time to pay homage to our founding fathers and those who sacrificed everything in creating Pakistan.

In his message on social networking site, he said that "We must recommit ourselves to build Pakistan as envisioned by the great Quaid-e-Azam". "Youm-e-Azadi Mubarak (Independence Day felicitation) to all Pakistanis around the world, Pakistan Zindabad."

Related Topics

Pakistan World Independence SITE Ali Haider All

Recent Stories

Pakistan celebrates Independence Day with zeal and ..

16 minutes ago

Editorial: UAE-Israel deal could herald a new dawn

42 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 14, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Joint statement by US, UAE and Israel an opportuni ..

9 hours ago

Halting annexation of Palestinian territories open ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.