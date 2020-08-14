Independence Day is time to pay homage to our founding fathers: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Friday said that Independence Day is a time to pay homage to our founding fathers and those who sacrificed everything in creating Pakistan.

In his message on social networking site, he said that "We must recommit ourselves to build Pakistan as envisioned by the great Quaid-e-Azam". "Youm-e-Azadi Mubarak (Independence Day felicitation) to all Pakistanis around the world, Pakistan Zindabad."