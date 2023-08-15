Open Menu

Independence Day 'Launch Rally' Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2023 | 12:00 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :A 'Launch Rally' was held to mark the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan here on Monday.

The rally was organized by the Administrator of Fishermen Cooperative Society Zahid Ibrahim, according to a communique.

The rally commenced from Keamari Jetty and passing through various islands returned and culminated at the same point, where from it started the journey.

Thousands of fishermen joined the rally and they decorated their launches with green and white colours.

