Independence Day ; LDA To Hold Flag Hoisting Ceremony

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 10:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Vice Chairman of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Sheikh Muhammad Imran on Sunday directed the department to ensure independence-day necessary arrangements to celebrate it in a spectacular manner.

Director General LDA Muhammad Usman Moazzam in this regard has said that flag-hosting ceremony to be held at LDA Office Johar Town on August 14, whereas all officers and employees would attend the ceremony.

He said that LDA has also decided to hold a musical concert in connection with the independence celebrations which will be held at the Expo Center Lahore on August 17th.

It is important to mention here that the LDA has already decorated the city's main roads including Zahoor Elahi Road, Mulana Shaukat Ali Road, Khayaban Ferdosi main Boulevard Johar Town and Mian Boulevard Garden Town with fancy lights in connection with the independence celebration to mark August 14th.

