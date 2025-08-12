As Pakistan celebrates another year of independence, the streets will once again echo with the roar of engines, the blare of horns, and the crackle of fireworks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) As Pakistan celebrates another year of independence, the streets will once again echo with the roar of engines, the blare of horns, and the crackle of fireworks. Flags will flutter from rooftops, vehicles, and streetlights, serving as symbols of pride, unity, and freedom. But while we paint our cities in green and white, our homeland in quite agony asks: “What are you truly celebrating, when your soil is soaked in suffering?

This year, nature’s fury has reminded us of our negligence. Torrential rains and catastrophic floods have displaced thousands, destroyed livelihoods, and exposed the fragility of our infrastructure. Crops lie ruined, homes washed away, and families face an uncertain future, all while we continue to celebrate independence with reckless abandon.

“Patriotism is not a noise we make once a year. It is the silence of a tree planted, the quiet act of reducing waste, the thoughtful decision to conserve water, and the courage to call out environmental abuse. Real love for our country means protecting its rivers, healing its forests, and preserving its skies,” said Assistant Professor Mehwish Haider of Air University, Islamabad while speaking to APP.”

Riaz Ahmad, a private company employee and lifelong resident of Swat, witnessed climate devastation firsthand. He recalls the horror of the late-June flash floods that swept through the valley and shared with APP his eyewitness account with a heavy heart.

“It was like qiyamat , the end of the world,” he says, his voice filled with pain. “People were drowning; entire families, even tourists from other cities, were swept away. It was heartbreaking.”

Reflecting on what patriotism means in such times, he adds:

“Your country is like your mother. Respecting her means taking care of her. That’s what real love for the land looks like.”

From Larkana, in Sindh, where summers grow hotter and drier each year, Ghulam Sakina, a student at Shah Abdul Latif University, explains how climate change disrupts even the most basic aspects of life.

“Every summer brings intense heat and severe water shortages. Just cooking meals or waiting in line at wells becomes a struggle,” she says. “That’s why I believe patriotism today must include protecting Pakistan from climate change. If we love our country, we must care about its future.”

Speaking to APP about the connection between patriotism and climate responsibility, climate change and water governance expert Naseer Memon stressed the urgent need to revamp Pakistan’s infrastructure and tourism sectors to adapt to emerging climate challenges. “The lives of Pakistani citizens must remain our top priority,” he said.

Dr. Masood Arshad, Senior Director Programmes at WWF-Pakistan, echoed this sentiment, stating, “Protecting our rivers, forests, and wildlife is not just environmental stewardship, it’s a true act of patriotism and a commitment to securing Pakistan’s future.

”

In Islamabad, Azka Irfan, a university student at NUST, connects national pride with environmental responsibility.

“14 August reminds me of the sacrifices that created Pakistan,” she says. “But it also challenges us, are we protecting what was built with so much struggle? Patriotism can’t just be about waving flags. It has to mean taking real action to protect the environment, so the next generation has a future to inherit.”

From the corridors of the Mayo Hospital Lahore, a young house officer shares a perspective shaped by daily exposure to the health consequences of environmental neglect.

“Every winter, smog, often called the silent killer, fills our emergency rooms with patients suffering from breathing problems and heart issues,” he explains. “Our healthcare system is under pressure, and the environment is directly to blame. To me, patriotism means supporting real, urgent efforts to combat pollution and climate change so we can protect our people’s health.”

A director at the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency told APP that poor vehicle maintenance and shrinking green spaces are major contributors to worsening air quality and the resulting health crisis. He called on both authorities and citizens to take responsibility, emphasizing that true patriotism today means actively protecting our environment to safeguard the health and future of our communities.

In the farming town of Isakhel, Mianwali, Javed Azmat, a local farmer, describes to APP how erratic weather is endangering Pakistan’s food security.

“We rely on predictable seasons and stable weather to grow our crops. But now, heavy rainfall, long dry spells, and shifting temperatures are destroying fields and livelihoods,” he says. “Protecting the land that feeds us isn’t just a farmer’s problem anymore, it’s a national responsibility.”

Even among those preparing for Independence Day celebrations, concern about climate change runs deep. On a lively roadside in Islamabad, Haider Nadeem, a flag vendor originally from Chakwal, shares a heartfelt observation with this scribe.

“Selling flags makes me proud. It’s how I celebrate and earn during this season,” he says. “But the floods in Chakwal showed me how fragile our land really is. I used to think patriotism was about pride, now I know it’s also about protection.”

In countries like Canada, New Zealand, and Germany, Independence Day is marked with community service, environmental clean-ups, and pledges to protect generations' future. Fireworks and flags exist, but so does purpose.

Japan reflects on peace and resilience, while Sweden weaves sustainability into public events like waste-free festivals and tree plantations.

These nations show that real patriotism isn't just celebrating history, rather it's about securing the land they stand for.